Stock market: Investors gain N1.9trn in October

Stocks trading on the Nigerian Stock Exchange finished the month of October on the positive trajectory with a gain of N1.933 trillion. Defying #EndSARS protests that crippled the economy, Nigerian equities recorded positive, crossing 30,000 points, a level last seen in June 2019 amidst a sharp drop in fixed income yields following further monetary easing by the MPC.

The bullish momentum in the local bourse switched into a higher gear as investors hunted for bargains following positive corporate earnings being released to the investing public.

The month to date (MTD) and year to date (YTD) return for the index grew to 13.8 per cent and 13.7 per cent, respectively. Investigation by our correspondent showed that activities on the stock market which opened the trading month at N14.024 trillion in market capitalisation and 26,831.76 in index on 2nd October, hit N15.957 trillion and 30,530.69 index points on 30th October, hence has earned monthly gain of about N1.933 trillion or 13.78 per cent.

The All-Share Index also grew by 3,698.93 basis points or 13.78 per cent. The index measures the performance of the stock market and also reflects how prices of stocks have moved, which in turn determines how much investors made as gains or losses. To maintain the integrity of the market and in order for it to continue to stimulate economic growth, the NSE activated its business continuity plan on March 23, 2020 following COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the activation, the Exchange has continued trading during normal hours and days by providing remote trading access for Dealing Member Firms through FIX Protocol and Virtual Private Network (VPN) platforms. Buying sentiment towards the All Share Index (ASI) found further support from some resilient blue chip firms during the month under review.

Reacting to the development, Managing Director/ CEO of Highcap Securities Limited, David Adonri, said: “It is the expansionary monetary policy of the CBN together with the palliatives for encapsulated plan called Nigerian Economic Sustainability Plan.”

