Business

Stockbrokers’ institute, LBS sign capacity development pact

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) and Lagos Business School (LBS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for training of professionals in the financial market to upscale their professional competence and enhance global competitiveness. A statement from CIS indicates that the recently inaugurated subsidiary of the Institute, CIS Academy shall drive the training processes with LBS.

The MoU is expected to bring about comprehensive and practical trainings that cover technical and ethical needs of finance professionals. It will entail case studies and emerging trends in the global financial market and cement the relationship between CIS and LBS. Commenting on the landmark MoU, the Institute’s President, Mr Wole Adeosun, said: “The MoU is quite significant in the sense that this is the first time we are having a collaboration between the capital market and a private -sector- focused University like Lagos Business School (LBS). This collaboration will provide a link between the executive education and the capital market.

It will afford members the opportunity to come for more quality programme. The training will be much more affordable for them. It shall be well-packaged to enable participants derive value. The capital market is expanding and we want as many people as possible to benefit from such collaboration. “Our two institutions share a lot in common. We were both established at about the same time: LBS in 1991 and CIS chartered in 1992. We both share a common mandate to train and produce professional leaders for the Nigerian economy, and we have both acquainted ourselves remarkably in this regard, setting the pace and standards in our various jurisdictions,” said Adeosun. The Dean, LBS, Professor Chris Ogbechie said by this MOU, “ two strong brands are coming together with similar values to improve executive capacity in the capital market. It will make the players in the market to be more professional and to operate in more ethical way in order to grow our economy.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Renewable energy: Solar engagement expands in Nigeria

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme WITH AGENCY REPORTS

…as global jobs hit 12m   Renewable energy employment worldwide reached 12 million last year, up from 11.5 million in 2019, according to the eighth edition of Renewable Energy and Jobs: Annual Review 2021.   The report was released by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) at […]
Business

Emefiele: RT200 triggering expansion in non-oil export repatriation

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, has said that the apex bank recorded a significant increase in non-oil export repatriation in the first quarter after the take-off of its RT200 FX programme.   Emefiele, who disclosed this in his opening remarks at the maiden edition of the biannual RT200 Non-oil […]
Business

Firms partner to deliver 100% renewable energy

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Nigeria’s largest brewer, Nigerian Breweries Plc, has signed a historic power purchase agreement with Konexa, an integrated energy development and investment platform to deliver 100 per cent renewable energy that will fully cover the electricity needs of its two breweries in Kaduna State. According to the company, this bold step is in line with its […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica