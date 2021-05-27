Stockbrokers mourn ex-doyen, Odejimi

Chartered securities dealers in Nigeria have mourned the passing of a frontline stockbroker, Venerable Olu Odejimi, who was called the doyen during his active professional practice. Odejimi, who died at 78, was the founder of Clearview Investment and Company and Vicar of All Souls Anglican Church at Lekki. Addressing securities dealers at the special session organised by the Council of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) held virtually, the President, CIS, Mr Olatunde Amolegbe, explained that skill, integrity and forthrightness were some of the sterling qualities that made Odejimi towered above his peers during his lifetime.

“I believed what endeared our Doyen to our heart the most was his voicing of the innermost thoughts of those without a voice about the most current issues of the day to the people in authority in a powerful way and without being objectionable.” A former Director General, Nigerian Stock Exchange, now NGX, Professor Ndi Okereke-Onyuike, described Odejimi as a colossus, saying the Nigerian financial market had lost one of its brightests. “Venerable Odejimi was an accomplished multidimensional professional. He was a renowned chartered stockbroker, consummate banker and tested compere.

