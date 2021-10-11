Business

Stockbrokers to unfold new strategy for devt

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

As the Nigerian economy is in dire need of capital injection, stockbrokers are warning up to unfold new strategy that will enable the Federal Government source long term fund from the capital market. The Federal Government’s budget deficit currently stands at N6.25 trillion.

 

Despite mounting agitation from the private sector on the implications on the revenue, value of the Naira and inflation, government has maintained its borrowing spree.

 

Meanwhile, stockbrokers have consistently urged government to take advantage of the capital market to raise medium and long term funds to build infrastructure.

 

In a statement by the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), the hybrid conference with the theme, “Capital Market as a Catalyst for Economic Development and Sustainable Growth,” will hold in Lagos. Its President, Mr Olatunde Amolegbe, in the statement, explained that the 25th annual conference would come up with techniques by which the federal government could finance infrastructure through mobilisation of medium and long term funds from the capital market.

“We intend to hold discussions around optimizing some elements of capital markets to improve economic development and sustainable growth in Nigeria. The Conference shall undertake a “Review of Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and opportunity for the Capital Market,”

 

“Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as an Engine of Growth for Economic Development,”, “Crowdfunding: Its Regulations and Impacts” and “ Fintech Evolution and the Capital Market,” among other topical issues.

 

“There will be panel discussion with speakers drawn from the capital market community, regulatory bodies, academia, media, sister agencies, and those in diaspora,” says Amolegbe. Corroborating him, the Institute’s Chairman, Programmes Committee,

 

Mr Oluropo Dada, noted that this year’s conference would be historic, going by renewed interest of various professionals in the securities profession. “We are set to host the biggest Stockbrokers’ event in the history of the Institute, given the unprecedented large number of the inductees and investees.

The renewed interest of our members and students in our certifications is symbolizes that securities trading remains a profession of choice,”

 

Dada said. Another stockbroker and a co-chairman of the Conference Committee, Mrs Elile Olutimayin, said in order to ensure a successful Conference, the Institute had been engaging the stakeholders in the financial market ecosystem, including government functionaries

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Nigerian export: ‘Restrictions pushing India ahead of China’

Posted on Author Anna Oboho

Following recent dominance by India as regards being Nigeria’s biggest export destination, a professor of economics at the University of Uyo, Emmanuel Onwioduokit, has disclosed that restriction of movement of goods and people from China to Nigeria accounts for the dull trade between the two countries in the four quarters of last year. Although he […]
Business

118 youths empowered with vocational skills

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment has empowered 118 North east youths with various vocational skills, according to Mr Peter Tarfa, the permanent secretary in the ministry. Tarfa, who stated this at the inauguration of the 2021 nationwide youth training on vocational skills in Bauchi, added that the vocational skills and trades were meant […]
Business

Keying into CBN’s agric financing

Posted on Author TAIWO HASSAN

Again, the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has charged aspiring and existing farmers who need facilities for small-scale farming and food processing to key into the bank’s intervention schemes in order to address the challenge of rising food demand. TAIWO HASSAN reports Indeed, recently released headline inflation rate of 18.17 per cent […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica