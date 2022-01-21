Stockfish importers in dilemma over forex restriction

Despite several appeal by Norwegian Seafood Council (NSC), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is yet to grant them access to foreign exchange for stockfish importation. It was gathered that the stakeholders had been mounting pressure that CBN should lift the ban on forex for importation of stockfish heading to Nigeria since February 2021, but the apex bank has refused to yield its position.

According to NSC Director, Africa, Mr Trond Kostveit, notwithstanding the CBN’s reluctance, the value of the seafood imported from Norway to Nigeria was 40,000 metric tonnes valued at N41.3 billion ($75 million), noting that the dominating products were stockfish, stockfish heads, herring and mackerel.

The director explained that despite the serious challenges in the world economy and the prevailing logistics problems, the Norwegian seafood imports by Nigeria was reasonably good, adding that the importers were still in talks with the Federal Government of Nigeria. He noted: “In February, we organised stakeholders’ meeting here in Lagos with the Norwegian Ambassador. “We produced a communiqué and the communique was passed to CBN. We work all the time to improve the relationship between Nigeria and Norway for the importation of seafood in general, especially stockfish.”

