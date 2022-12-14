Business

Stocks: AELP platform connects Nigerian exchange across 14 countries

The African Exchanges Linkage Project (AELP) has launched an e-platform (The AELP Link), enabling seamless cross-border securities trading among seven African stock exchanges representing 2,000 companies with roughly $1.5 trillion market capitalisation.

The AELP Link Trading Platform incorporates stock market integration, an order routing system, and market and order-book data sharing. AELP is a joint initiative of the African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA) and the African Development Bank. Through a grant from Korea- Africa Economic Cooperation Trust Fund (KOAFEC), the bank is funding ASEA’s phased rollout of the project.

The launch took place on December 7, 2022 on the sidelines of the ASEA 2022 Annual General Meeting and Annual Conference, which is taking place pin Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, from 7 to 9 December 2022. Executives from African stock exchanges, the African Development Bank, institutional investors, stockbrokers, and the investor community attended the launch. Edoh Kossi Amenounve, ASEA’s President, said: “With AELP, we are entering a new era of African capital markets where all our members will gradually transact cross-border trades from one African securities exchange to another. This project represents a great opportunity for investors and issuers across the continent.”

The first phase of the AELP will connect seven stock exchanges across 14 African countries: Morocco, Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya, Mauritius, South Africa and the West Africa Economic and Monetary Union, which comprises Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Niger, Senegal, and Togo. The AELP Trading Link went live on 18 November following a beta testing period.

The system is being deployed in partnership with DirectFN Ltd. AELP also provides training programs targeting financial market practitioners on crossborder investment practices, and investment rules across the participating markets. Capacity-building programs have benefitted financial market regulators, stockbrokers/ securities dealers, custodians, central bankers, and other stakeholders. The African Development Bank and ASEA have also jointly supported the establishment of the African Stockbrokers and Securities Dealers Association (ASSDA) as a pioneering pan-African platform for collaboration between securities dealers on capital markets integration and financial products innovation. The African Development Bank’s Manager for Capital Markets Development, Mr. Ahmed Attout, said: ‘It is our pleasure to partner with ASEA through this process culminating in the operationalization of the African Exchanges Linkage Project Link Trading Platform. The AELP is a transformational project that aligns with the African Development Bank’s High 5 priorities, especially “Industrialise Africa” and “Integrate Africa.”

 

Our Reporters

