Stocks: Banks gain N201bn in Q3’20

Investors in banks quoted on the main board of the nation’s stock market reported a cumulative gain of about N201 billion during the third quarter ended September 39, 2020.

This follows gradual ease of lock down and fair earnings results released by most lenders. Checks by New Telegraph revealed that the stocks recorded a gain of N201 billion or 10 per cent to close at N2.194 trillion in market capitalisation on the last trading day of September 30 as against the opening figure of N1.993 trillion at the beginning of trading on July 1. Market watchers believe the investors are taking positions on bank stocks following fair H1 results being declared by the financial institutions.

For instance, Sterling Bank Plc reported a net interest income of N33.5 billion during the half-year ended June 30, 2020, as against N30.4 billion during the corresponding period of 2019, representing a growth of 10.1 per cent. The bank’s total assets also rose by 9.4 percent to N1,294.2 billion during the review period from N1,182.7 billion in 2019 while customer deposits inched up by 2.5 percent to N915.2 billion in 2020 from N892.7 billion in 2019

. The lender closed the half-year with a trading income of N3.9 billion as against N1.2 billionfor the corresponding period of 2019, representing a remarkable increase of 242.8 per cent. Fidelity Bank Plc posted a 33.01 per cent increase in profit after tax for the half year ended June 30, 2020.

The bank’s interim statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income for the period ended 30 June 2020 showed profit after tax of N11.303 billion as against N8.498 billion recorded in 2019, representing a growth of 33.01 per cent. Profit before tax stood at N11.963 billion from N9.812 billion recorded in2019, accounting for 21.92 per cent increase.

Gross earnings for the period increased by 2.03 per cent from N103.655 billion in 2019 to N105.755billion in June 2020. Commenting on the financial performance, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sterling Bank Plc, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman, remarked that “our impressive half-year performance in the face of the COVID-19 and the ensuing economic disruption belies the rough seas ahead. In the second quarter of the reporting period, we focused on empowering our stakeholders to respond to the unprecedented disruption occasioned by prolonged restriction to movement while supporting them to adapt to new ways of banking.

“Our commitment to digitisation was validated as we continued to serve existing and new customers through our mobile and digital platforms. We also responded to the uncertainty by doubling down on cost optimisation while leveraging our existing remote work policy to keep our workforce productive without risking COVID-19 infection.

Notwithstanding rising inflation, we were able to moderate operating expenses during H1 2020 to deliver a net profit comparable to the first half of 2019. “In the second half of the year, our focus remains the same; retooling our employees to function optimally while observing social distancing, enhancing our execution capacity and enabling our customers to thrive in the middle of a pandemic.

We will continue to focus on the sectors that are critical to the well-being of the economy, or as we call it, the HEART sectors namely: Health, Education, Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.” He observed that the contracted gross earnings was primarily due to a dip in fees and commission as a result of a downward review of electronic banking fees.

Suleiman noted that although interest income declined by 4.3 per cent, this was offset by an 18.1 decline in interest expense, thereby delivering a 130 bps drop in cost of funds and consequently, a 60-bps reduction in net interest margin. He said: “In terms of asset quality, non-performing loan (NPL) ratio was flat at 2.1 per cent while cost of risk went up by 140 bps to 2.1 per cent and operating, expenses declined by 0.1 per cent,

