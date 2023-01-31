Stocks fall to start blockbuster week

U. S. stocks moved lower Monday morning as investors await a blockbuster week that includes the latest Fed meeting, a flurry of heavyweight earnings reports, and jobs data. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) down 0.7 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) lost nearly 0.4 per cent. The technology- heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) declined by roughly 1.17 per cent. U.S. stocks moved lower Monday morning as investors await a blockbuster week that includes the latest Fed meeting, a flurry of heavyweight earnings reports, and jobs data.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note ticked up to 3.551 per cent on Monday morning. The dollar index ticked up 0.06 per cent to $101.99.

Stocks closed a winning week Friday following data that pointed to stronger- than-expected U.S. economic growth, while Tesla shares jumped over 10 per cent after reporting a record quarterly revenue. All the major market averages finished higher for the week, with the S&P 500 gaining 2.5 prr cent, the Dow Jones Industrial average ending up 1.8 per cent and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbing north of four per cent.

The Commerce Department said Friday the personal consumption expenditures price index, excluding energy and food, showed prices rose 4.4 per cent from a year earlier. Friday’s report came in a day after the government reported a better-than-expected 2.9 per cent gain in gross domestic product for the fourth quarter, boosting hopes that the Federal Reserve may head toward the elusive “soft landing” scenario. Fed officials will be meeting in Washington, D.C., Tuesday and Wednesday. The meeting will wrap up with Fed Chair Jerome Powell holding a press conference Wednesday afternoon as he offers signs of the central bank’s path forward on rate hikes. “The FOMC’s work is not yet done, even if the recent declines in inflation and wage growth give it more time to assess the effects of past policy actions.

