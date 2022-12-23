Stocks gain, dollar softens as peak inflation bets rise

A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of the Bank of Japan in Tokyo, Japan. File photo: REUTERS/KIM KYUNGHOON A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of the Bank of Japan in Tokyo, Japan. File photo: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON London — The dollar softened against major currencies and European stocks ticked higher on Thursday as easing US inflation expectations reinforced investor confidence of a let-up in price pressures.

The Japanese yen inched closer to the fourmonth peak it scaled against the dollar on Tuesday after a hawkish policy tweak by the Bank of Japan fuelled widespread bets that the most dov-ish central bank of 2022 would roll back monetary stimulus. The yen rose about 0.4% to 131.99 per dollar.

It had surged to a fourmonth high of 130.58 on Tuesday after the BOJ decided to allow the 10-year bond yield to move 50 basis points either side of its 0% target, wider than the previous 25 basis point band. Easing fuel prices pulled US consumer 12-month inflation expectations down to 6.7% this month, the lowest since September 2021, data showed on Wednesday. Meanwhile consumer confidence rose to its highest reading since April, beating expectations of economists polled by Reuters and sparking a rally on Wall Street that lifted beaten-down European stocks on Thursday.

