Business

Stocks gain, dollar softens as peak inflation bets rise

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of the Bank of Japan in Tokyo, Japan. File photo: REUTERS/KIM KYUNGHOON A man wearing a protective mask walks past the headquarters of the Bank of Japan in Tokyo, Japan. File photo: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON London — The dollar softened against major currencies and European stocks ticked higher on Thursday as easing US inflation expectations reinforced investor confidence of a let-up in price pressures.

The Japanese yen inched closer to the fourmonth peak it scaled against the dollar on Tuesday after a hawkish policy tweak by the Bank of Japan fuelled widespread bets that the most dov-ish central bank of 2022 would roll back monetary stimulus. The yen rose about 0.4% to 131.99 per dollar.

It had surged to a fourmonth high of 130.58 on Tuesday after the BOJ decided to allow the 10-year bond yield to move 50 basis points either side of its 0% target, wider than the previous 25 basis point band. Easing fuel prices pulled US consumer 12-month inflation expectations down to 6.7% this month, the lowest since September 2021, data showed on Wednesday. Meanwhile consumer confidence rose to its highest reading since April, beating expectations of economists polled by Reuters and sparking a rally on Wall Street that lifted beaten-down European stocks on Thursday.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Naira slides further at parallel market

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The local currency, naira, weakened further against the dollar at the parallel market yesterday, closing at N560 per dollar, compared with N545/$1 last week. Forex dealers attributed naira’s decline to a surge in demand for dollars, given that importers are stepping up their orders for the festive season. A fortnight ago, naira strengthened against dollar […]
Business

ISP: Study advocates increase in data price for sustenance

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

A new study by the Emerging Technologies Research Unit of the Research and Development Department for the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has called for a regulated increase in the prices of data to save Internet Service Providers (ISPs) from dying. According to the study, there is currently a regime of “artificially low data prices” in […]
Business

NSE: Domestic transactions up by 42.90% to N826bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The total value of domestic transactions executed by domestic investors in the last nine months of 2020 was N825.94 billion against N510.25 billion, which was the total foreign transaction carried out during the period under review. Investigation by New Telegraph showed that the total value of domestic transaction outperformed transactions executed by foreign investors by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica