Business

Stocks give up early gain, slide as volatility continues

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Stocks slumped Friday, giving up gains from earlier in the session a day after posting a historic turnaround rally as investors digested inflation expectations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 283 points, or 0.94 per cent. The S&P 500 shed 1.82 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 2.32 per cent. Stocks fell to session lows after a consumer survey from the University of Michigan showed inflation expectations were increasing, sentiment that the Federal Reserve is likely watching closely.

Earlier in the session, bank stocks gained, leading the broader market, after four key earnings reports. Wells Fargo gained more than two per cent after beating Wall Street’s revenue expectations. JPMorgan jumped more than one per cent, and Citigroup rose more than two per cent.

The positive moves from some bank stocks came amid a negative outlook for the earnings season. Profit for S&P 500 companies increased a measly 2.4 per cent in the third quarter, according to the latest analyst estimates collected by FactSet. That’s the worst growth since the third quarter of 2020, the heart of the pandemic.

When the third quarter began, earnings growth was expected to be 10 per cent for the period, but rising costs and interest rates have eaten away at companies’ bottom lines.

Leading up to the start of this reporting season, 65 S&P companies have issued negative guidance, compared to just 41 giving positive outlooks, Fact- Set data shows. The reports come a day after the market staged a massive comeback. The Dow ended Thursday’s session up 827 points after being down more than 500 points at the intraday low.

The S&P 500 rose 2.6 per cent to break a six-day losing streak, and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.2 per cent. Thursday marked the fifth largest intraday reversal from a low in the history of the S&P 500, and it was the fourth largest for the Nasdaq, according to SentimenTrader.

The moves followed the release of the consumer price index, a key U.S. inflation reading that came in hotter than expected for the month of September. Initially, this weighed on markets as investors braced themselves for the Federal Reserve to continue with its aggressive rate-hiking plan.

Later, however, they shrugged off those worries. Still, persistent inflation remains a problem for the Fed and for investors’ worries around the central bank’s policy tightening.

“With core CPI still moving in the wrong direction and the labor market strong, the conditions are not in place for a Fed policy pivot, which would be one of the conditions for a sustained rally in the equity market,” wrote UBS global wealth management chief investment officer Mark Haefele in a Friday note.

“Moreover, as inflation remains elevated for longer and the Fed hikes further, the risk increases that the cumulative effect of policy tightening pushes the US economy into recession, undermining the outlook for corporate earnings,” he added.

 

