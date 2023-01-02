Stocks lower on final trading day of 2022

Stocks were falling on the final trading day of 2022, a fitting end to the most challenging year for investors in over a decade. Near 11:20 a.m. ET on Friday, the S&P 500 was off 0.9 per cent, the Dow off 0.8 per cent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell closer to 1.1 per cent. Friday’s trading session will mark the last of a year investors won’t soon forget. The S&P 500 is on pace for its worst year since the 2008 financial crisis, while the bond market suffered through its worst year in modern history. On Thursday, markets rallied sharply with the Nasdaq gaining 2.6 per cent while the Dow and S&P 500 rose more than one per cent. These gains, of course, did little to ease the pain felt by investors this year, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq set to finish 2022 down more than 30 per cent. In a note to clients on Thursday, analysts at Bespoke Investment Group noted Thursday’s gains were driven by the worstperforming stocks of the year, a dynamic the firm called a “dash for trash” from investors. Investors will keep an eye on shares of Tesla (TSLA) on Friday after the stock gained 8% on Thursday, a sharp rebound that followed two days of selling which sent Tesla shares to their lowest level since August 2020. Shares were off about 0.6 per cent early Friday. Tesla shares have lost over 65 per cent this year and more than 35 per cent this month. Early Friday, the price of crude oil was little-changed, as oil paced towards annual gains for the second-straight year. Though after the price of crude oil surged of more than 50 per cent in 2021 and then doubled early this year, oil is set to finish the year up a more modest seven per cent. In currency markets, the dollar was slightly weaker early Friday but remained set for its biggest annual gain since 2015 as interest rate increases from the Federal Reserve boosted demand for the dollar. The Fed’s action also boosted yields across the Treasury curve and the broader bond market, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note set to finish the year around 3.85 per cent after kicking off 2022 near 1.5 per cent. The economic and corporate earnings calendars are set to bring investors no new updates on Friday. Crypto markets also endured a challenging 2022, as bitcoin (BTC-USD) is set to finish the year down 65 per cent. Early Friday, the price of bitcoin was off about 0.9 per cent to trade below $16,500.

