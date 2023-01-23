Stocks rise as Wall Street looks to rebound

U.S. stocks rose Friday, suggesting that the indexes could wrap up the week on an upbeat note as technology stocks head for modest gains. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) added 0.7 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) increased 0.2 per cent. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose by roughly 1.2 per cent. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose to 3.473 per cent from 3.397 per cent Thursday. The dollar index added 0.4 per cent, trading at $102.44 Friday morning. Stocks extended a string of losses Thursday as investors dissected economic data and corporate earnings reports, clouding their views of the health of the U.S. economy. Despite concerns about the economy, markets have been fairly resilient and moved mostly higher this year, according to the U.S. Market Intelligence team at JP Morgan. However, the team doesn’t believe a recession is currently priced in in equity markets. “We do not agree with the argument that because a recession is consensus,” the team wrote, “The market and economic outcome have to be better.” The S&P 500 is expected to report a year-over-year decline in earnings of 3.9 per cent for the fourth quarter, according to data from Fact- Set Research. This would mark the first year-over-year decline in earnings reported by the index since 2020 if realised. Wall Street navigated another round of data and Fedspeak on Thursday. Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said Thursday the central bank has more rate hikes ahead “to bring inflation down to our two per cent goal on a sustained basis.” Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard and Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins expressed similar remarks Thursday ahead of the Fed’s next monetary policy meeting, which starts Jan. 31.

