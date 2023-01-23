Business

Stocks rise as Wall Street looks to rebound

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

U.S. stocks rose Friday, suggesting that the indexes could wrap up the week on an upbeat note as technology stocks head for modest gains. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) added 0.7 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) increased 0.2 per cent. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose by roughly 1.2 per cent. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose to 3.473 per cent from 3.397 per cent Thursday. The dollar index added 0.4 per cent, trading at $102.44 Friday morning. Stocks extended a string of losses Thursday as investors dissected economic data and corporate earnings reports, clouding their views of the health of the U.S. economy. Despite concerns about the economy, markets have been fairly resilient and moved mostly higher this year, according to the U.S. Market Intelligence team at JP Morgan. However, the team doesn’t believe a recession is currently priced in in equity markets. “We do not agree with the argument that because a recession is consensus,” the team wrote, “The market and economic outcome have to be better.” The S&P 500 is expected to report a year-over-year decline in earnings of 3.9 per cent for the fourth quarter, according to data from Fact- Set Research. This would mark the first year-over-year decline in earnings reported by the index since 2020 if realised. Wall Street navigated another round of data and Fedspeak on Thursday. Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said Thursday the central bank has more rate hikes ahead “to bring inflation down to our two per cent goal on a sustained basis.” Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard and Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Susan Collins expressed similar remarks Thursday ahead of the Fed’s next monetary policy meeting, which starts Jan. 31.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Power supply improves after electricity workers’ strike

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Electricity supply in Nigerian has been rising since the aggrieved electricity workers under the aegis of the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) and the Senior Staff Association Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) grounded the operations of the Transmission Company of Nigeria on August 17, 2022. The disruption caused a nationwide blackout. It was estimated […]
Business

SON tasks producers of sanitisers, wash lotions on standards

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

T he Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has warned  manufacturers  of hand sanitisers and liquid hand wash, to adhere strictly to global best practises, saying  failure to do so would attract penalties.   The agency pointed out that  the importance of quality hand sanitisers cannot be overemphasised at a time when the world was  on […]
Business

GtextHomes Global Brokers Conference to lift 12,000 unemployed youths

Posted on Author Reporter

  In its quest in bridging the wide unemployment gap in Nigeria, one of the nation’s leading real estate firms, Gtexthomes has unveiled a multimillion naira Global Property Brokers Conference, scheduled to hold May 1. The conference is positioned to empower thousands of youths across the country and beyond. Speaking recently at the unveiling of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica