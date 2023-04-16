Stocks sink, JPMorgan surges after earnings

Stocks were lower on Friday as some downbeat economic data weighed on the overall market while shares of JPMorgan (JPM) rose more than 6% following a strong quarterly report. Near 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday the S&P 500 (^GSPC) was off 0.7 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) was down 0.8 per cent, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) fell around 1.1 per cent. All three major indexes were near their lows of the day. JPMorgan (JPM) and Citi (C) saw shares higher while Wells Fargo (WFC) stock was little changed and PNC Financial (PNC) sock was under pressure after each bank reported retosults before the open on Friday. In early trade on Friday JPMorgan stock rose six per cent while Citi gained as much as four per cent and Wells Fargo was little-changed. Economic data also had markets moving early Friday with the preliminary look at consumer sentiment in April from the University of Michigan signaling an uptick in consumer inflation expectations, which investors took as a sign the Federal Reserve will need to remain vigilant in keeping interest rates elevated. Consumer expectations for price increases over the next year rose to 4.6 per cent from 3.6 per cent last month, the report showed. Stocks forfeited modest gains following these headlines. Steady selling in the major indexes continued throughout morning and early afternoon trade. “These expectations have been seesawing for four consecutive months, alternating between increases and decreases,” said Joanne Hsu, director for the survey of consumers. “Uncertainty over shortrun inflation expectations continues to be notably elevated, indicating that the recent volatility in expected year-ahead inflation is likely to continue,” she added. Overall, the report showed sentiment was “essentially unchanged” in April, as the index stood at 63.5, up from 62 at the end of March. This data came about an hour after Fed Governor Chris Waller reiterated in a speech that inflation remains “much too high.” Elsewhere on the economic calendar the monthly report on retail sales showed sales fell one per cent in March while industrial production data came in better than expected.

“Overall, [retail sales were] not quite as bad as we had expected,” wrote Paul Ashworth, chief North America economist at Capital Economics. “Thanks to the strong January, first-quarter real consumption growth should be close to 4.5 per cent, with GDP growth at 1.8 per cent, which might be enough to persuade the Fed to hike by a final 25bp in early May.”

Banks results shine

JPMorgan, the country’s largest bank by assets, saw shares rise as much as six per cent after reporting topand bottom-line results that surged from the prior year. Deposits, which will be closely tracked by investors this quarter following the failure of three US banks in March, rose 1.5 per cent over the quarter at JPMorgan. Compared to the same period last year, however, deposits fell seven per cent. In the company’s earnings release, CEO, Jamie Dimon, said: “The U.S. economy continues to be on generally healthy footings—consumers are still spending and have strong balance sheets, and businesses are in good shape.