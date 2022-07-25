Stocks under pressure, tech drops 2% amid Snap collapse

Stocks added to losses in afternoon trade on Friday, with the benchmark S&P 500 falling more than 1.1 per cent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq sliding 2.1 per cent at session lows. The Dow was off some 0.6 per cent after having been higher for most of the morning.

This decline in stocks comes after three-straight market rallies on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of this week, each of which were led by the tech sector.

The fallout from Snap’s (SNAP) disastrous fourth quarter earnings report was weighing on tech stocks to finish the week, dragging down peers across the digital ad space.

Shares of Snap were off as sevmuch as 38 per cent in afternoon trade. Snap reported revenue that was slightly light of estimates, but the company’s commentary on the overall ad market and its decision not to offer formal guidance spooked investors. The company also said third quarter revenue growth was tracking to flat over the prior year.

In its quarterly letter to shareholders, Snap said, in part: “Platform policy changes have upended more than a decade of advertising industry standards, and macroeconomic challenges have disrupted many of the industry segments that have been most critical to the growing demand for our advertising solutions.

We are also seeing increasing competition for advertising dollars that are now growing more slowly.”

“Increasing competition” is seen by most observers as a sign that TikTok continues to pressure its peers in the social media space. Co-founder and CEO of Snap Inc. Evan Spiegel holds up a Pixy drone while speaking during the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups, at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France June 17, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier Shares of Meta Platforms (META) were also down over seven per cent on Friday in sympathy with Snap’s decline. Meta will report is own second quarter results next Wednesday after the market close.

Data from Bloomberg showed Snap’s decline took a collective $76 billion of market value off digital adrelated stocks, with shares of Alphabet (GOOG) and Pinterest (PINS) also falling on this news.

Elsewhere on the earnings calendar, shares of Verizon (VZ) were down over seven per cent after the company reported second quarter earnings that disappointed.

