Stocks: Weekly transactions post 2.53% loss

Activities on the stock market at the weekend halted weekly gains on continued profit-taking as the NSE All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation depreciated by 2.53 per cent to close the week at 34,250.74 and N17.902 trillion respectively. Similarly, all other indices finished lower while the NSE ASeM Index closed flat.

A total turnover of 2.265 billion shares worth N20.990 billion in 23,722 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the exchange, in contrast to a total of 1.675 billion shares valued at N25.425 billion that exchanged hands the previous week in 23,650 deals.

The Financial Services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 1.884 billion shares valued at N14.933 billion traded in 13,602 deals; thus contributing 83.15 per cent and 71.14 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Consumer Goods Industry followed with 116.400 million shares worth N2.817 billion in 3,474 deals. The third place was Conglomerates Industry, with a turnover of 107.803 million shares worth N231.323 million in 897 deals.

Trading in the top three equities namely Jaiz Bank Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc and Zenith Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 894.000 million shares worth N7.077 billion in 4,045 deals, contributing 39.47 per cent and 33.72 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Thirteen equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than 22 equities in the previous week. Forty six equities depreciated in price, higher than 45 equities in the previous week, while 102 equities remained unchanged, higher than 94 recorded in the previous week.

A total of 292,510 units of ETPs valued at N2.270 billion were traded last week in 45 deals compared with a total of 543,655 units valued at N4.694 billion transacted the previous week in 36 deals.

A total of 13,555 units of bonds valued at N17.369 million were traded last week in 8 deals compared with a total of 3,198 units valued at N3.898 million transacted the previous week in 10 deals

