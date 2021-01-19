Stolen car: ACP, mechanic jailed for life

An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado- Ekiti yesterday jailed a 57-year-old Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Okubo Aboye, and his mechanic, Niyi Ibrahim Afolabi (39). The convicts were sentenced to life imprisonment for receiving a stolen vehicle from suspected kidnappers.

The court also sentenced seven others – Solomon Ayodele Obamoyegun (39), Femi Omiawe (40), Damilola Obamoyegun (20), Bose Sade Ajayi (30), George Lucky (35), Chukwuma Nnamani (22) and Sunday Ogunleye (45) – to five years imprisonment each without an option of fine for kidnapping. The investigating police officer (IPO) said the car was tracked to the compound of Aboye, who on interrogation, said he bought the Hilux van from his mechanic, who received it from the kidnappers.

The offence is contrary to Sections 346(2), 1(2)a, and 5 of the Criminal Code Cap C16, laws of Ekiti State, 2012 and Robbery and Firearms Special Provisions Act, Cap R11, laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

In his judgement, Justice John Adeyeye found Aboye and Afolabi guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment accordingly. To prove the kidnapping case, the prosecutor, Felix Awoniyi, called seven witnesses while exhibits tendered included statements of the convicts and bond to release van to the owner. The charge indicated that the offence was committed on or about 9th to 19th day of May, 2005 at GRA, Ado-Ekiti, when the 1st to 7th accused, armed with guns to kidnap a man, Moses Ajogri (40) and rob him of his Toyota Hilux van with registration number APP 509 BK. All the nine convicts spoke through their counsel who promised to study the verdict and take necessary steps. Delivering judgement, Adeyeye said kidnapping people for ransom was very rampant in not only the state but in Nigeria as a whole. He said: “The court will be failing in its duty to protect members of the society if adequate punishment is not given to the accused persons.”

