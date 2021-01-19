News

Stolen car: ACP, mechanic jailed for life

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado- Ekiti yesterday jailed a 57-year-old Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Okubo Aboye, and his mechanic, Niyi Ibrahim Afolabi (39). The convicts were sentenced to life imprisonment for receiving a stolen vehicle from suspected kidnappers.

The court also sentenced seven others – Solomon Ayodele Obamoyegun (39), Femi Omiawe (40), Damilola Obamoyegun (20), Bose Sade Ajayi (30), George Lucky (35), Chukwuma Nnamani (22) and Sunday Ogunleye (45) – to five years imprisonment each without an option of fine for kidnapping. The investigating police officer (IPO) said the car was tracked to the compound of Aboye, who on interrogation, said he bought the Hilux van from his mechanic, who received it from the kidnappers.

The offence is contrary to Sections 346(2), 1(2)a, and 5 of the Criminal Code Cap C16, laws of Ekiti State, 2012 and Robbery and Firearms Special Provisions Act, Cap R11, laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

In his judgement, Justice John Adeyeye found Aboye and Afolabi guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment accordingly. To prove the kidnapping case, the prosecutor, Felix Awoniyi, called seven witnesses while exhibits tendered included statements of the convicts and bond to release van to the owner. The charge indicated that the offence was committed on or about 9th to 19th day of May, 2005 at GRA, Ado-Ekiti, when the 1st to 7th accused, armed with guns to kidnap a man, Moses Ajogri (40) and rob him of his Toyota Hilux van with registration number APP 509 BK. All the nine convicts spoke through their counsel who promised to study the verdict and take necessary steps. Delivering judgement, Adeyeye said kidnapping people for ransom was very rampant in not only the state but in Nigeria as a whole. He said: “The court will be failing in its duty to protect members of the society if adequate punishment is not given to the accused persons.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Lawan to IMF: Nigeria on path of growth, despite challenges

Posted on Author Chukwu David

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, said that Nigeria was on the path of economic growth, the prevailing socio-economic challenges in the country notwithstanding. Lawan expressed this optimism during the Nigeria/ International Monetary Fund (IMF) Article lV Consultation virtual exercise, saying that the exercise was a “veritable platform to share our experiences on steering […]
News

Attacks: 8, 210 farmers still trapped in Benue IDP camps

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Less than four years after armed herdsmen attacked communities in Guma Local Government Area of Benue State killing 73 farmers, over 8, 210 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of the attack are still trapped in the designated Abagena Camp in the state. On January 1, 2018, suspected Fulani herdsmen armed with sophisticated weapons made incursion into […]
News

At UN, Belarus accuses western states of trying to sow ‘chaos, anarchy’

Posted on Author Reporter

  Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei accused Western countries on Saturday of attempting to sow “chaos and anarchy” in the former Soviet republic, which has been rocked by street protests since an election last month. “We are seeing attempts to destabilize the situation in the country,” he told the United Nations General Assembly in a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica