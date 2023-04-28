News

Stonebwoy releases highly anticipated album ‘5Th Dimension’

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

….Takes fans on a musical journey with 17 tracks

International reggae/dancehall sensation, Stonebwoy, is taking music fans on a musical journey with his unique blend of global influences, through his highly anticipated fifth studio album, titled “5thDimension.”

Tipped to be a must-listen for true fans worldwide, Stonebwoy’s “5thDimension” features 17 tracks — each crafted with his signature style and lyrical prowess. From infectious dancehall beats to soulful reggae melodies, the album is a testament to Stonebwoy’s versatility and ability to push the boundaries of his music.

With collaborations by both local and international artists including British rapper Stormzy, Grammy award winner and African singer Angelique Kidjo, Nigerian Afrobeats singer Davido, South African DJ Maphorisa, and Jamaican reggae rapper Shaggy, among others, “5thDimension” is a collection of sounds that showcase the Grammy nominee’s ability to seamlessly fuse different genres and cultures into his music.

Speaking about the album, Stonebwoy expressed his excitement, saying: “I am thrilled to share ‘5thDimension’ with my fans around the world. This album is a reflection of my growth as an artist and as a person. I have poured my heart and soul into each track, and I hope that it resonates with my fans and brings them joy and inspiration.”

“5thDimension” will be available for streaming and download on all major digital platforms today 28th of April, 2023..

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

LCCI: Nigeria’s debt profile could hit N33trn by year end

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

…says economy to slip into recession in Q3   Mabogunje: Prospects of early recovery remain dim   The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has predicted that Nigeria’s appetite for borrowing could  plunge the country into more debts that is likely to peak at N33 trillion by the end of 2020.   It also […]
News

Court seals Empire Energy filling station, recovers land confiscated by Okorocha

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

An Owerri High Court yesterday sealed Empire Energy Mega Station in Owerri following a judgment delivered by Justice Ngozi Bernardine Ukoha in favour of Managing Director, New Chidcon Medical Centres, Prof. Phillip Njemanze. Njemanze, in suit number HOW/919/2012, challenged what he called “unwarranted, unlawful and provocative confiscation of his hard earned personal property” destroyed by […]
News

N’Delta leaders hail FG’s plan to rehabilitate P’Harcourt Refinery

Posted on Author Olamide Solana

The plan by the Federal Government to rehabilitate Port Harcourt refinery is exciting some prominent leaders in the Niger Delta region, who hope the project could contribute to the growth of the country and more jobs for youths particularly in the oil-rich region. The leaders in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State […]

Leave a Comment