StoneBwoy Takes Fans On Musical Journey In 5th Dimension Album

BET’s Best International Act, reggae/dancehall sensation, Stonebwoy, is taking music fans on a musical journey with his unique blend of global influences, through his highly anticipated fifth studio album, titled “5thDimension.”

Tipped to be a must-listen for true fans worldwide, Stonebwoy’s “5thDimension” features 17 tracks — each crafted with his signature style and lyrical prowess.

From infectious dancehall beats to soulful reggae melodies, the album is a testament to Stonebwoy’s versatility and ability to push the boundaries of his music.

With collaborations by both local and international artists including British rapper Stormzy, Grammy award winner and African singer Angelique Kidjo, Nigerian Afrobeats singer Davido, South African DJ Maphorisa, and Jamaican reggae rapper Shaggy, among others, “5thDimension” is a collection of sounds that showcase the Grammy nominee’s ability to seamlessly fuse different genres and cultures into his music.

Speaking about the album, Stonebwoy expressed his excitement, saying: “I am thrilled to share ‘5thDimension’ with my fans around the world. This album is a reflection of my growth as an artist and as a person.

I have poured my heart and soul into each track, and I hope that it resonates with my fans and brings them joy and inspiration.” “5thDimension” will be available for streaming and download on all major digital platforms today 28th of April, 2023..