Stop Anambra killings now, Reps tell FG

Philip Nyam, ABUJA

THE House of Representatives has called on the relevant security agencies to immediately nip in the bud the growing incidences of killings in Anambra State.

 

The call was made following the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Chris Azubogu (PDP, Anambra) on the urgent need to curb the increasing spate of killings in Anambra State.

 

The motion was seconded by Rep. Uchenna Eke. Azubogu, in leading the debate, stated that hardly does a day pass without chaos and attacks on public infrastructure or private properties. He expressed worry that if urgent steps are not taken; it could spiral into an uncontrollable situation.

 

He called on the relevant security agencies to mobilise men and resources to ensure Anambra state returns to peace and normalcy.

 

Azubogu also called on  the House committees on national security/ intelligence and that on police affairs to ensure the prayers of the motion are carried out and report back to the House within three weeks for more legislative action.

Supporting the motion, Rep. Munir Dan-Agundi, proposed an amendment for a-one minute-silence for those who have died in the chaos, including the husband of late Professor Dora Akunyili.

 

Also speaking in favour of the motion, Rep. Obinna Chidoka called for speedy action by the leadership of the House to, as a matter of urgency, intervene in the issue.

 

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila had asked Rep. Chidoka what was the root cause of the killing.

 

Responding, Chidoka stated that the agitators for the state of Biafra have been infiltrated by violent elements who have turned on any government or political structure to wreak violence on them.

 

The motion was voted on and adopted as amended. It will be recalled that Azubogu, a PDP gubernatorial aspirant in the Anambra gubernatorial elections was attacked last week and his driver was killed by unknown gunmen suspected to be members of IPOB

