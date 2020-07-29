Stop approving loans for Buhari, CISLAC tells Senate

Chukwu David Abuja A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), has called on the Senate to stop approving foreign and domestic loan requests for President Muhammadu Buhari, saying that his administration could not account for the loans already taken.

Executive Director of CISLAC, Auwal Ibrahim, who said a lot of funds borrowed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) government had been squandered without proper accountability, made the call while briefing journalists in Abuja.

The Senate had on March 5, approved $22.7 billion foreign loan request from the executive and also approved another N850 billion and $5.513 billion requests from President Muhammadu Buhari in April and June.

The apex legislative chamber recently told Nigerians that it had so far approved $28 billion as loan request for the executive. The CISLAC director also called on the National Assembly to prevail on the executive to ensure a recovering of misappropriated and looted funds as indicated in various government reports.

He noted that the 2018 findings and reports of Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiatives (NEITI) had showed that there were some agencies in the extractive sector that had failed to remit funds due to the Federation Account.

Ibrahim said Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation reports had also showed that 160 agencies had defaulted in the submission of their audited accounts for 2016. He further stated that 265 agencies had also defaulted in submission of audited accounts for 2017, while 11 agencies had never submitted any financial statements since inception.

According to him, it was not in the best interest of Nigeria to be appropriating funds to agencies that were yet to account for funds it received over the years.

