Stop being superstitious and focus on your treatment, fans tell, Mr Ibu

Fans of famous comic Nollywood actor, Actor, John Okafor, also known as Mr Ibu, have advised him not to believe that his illness is due to being poisoned and focus more on his treatment.

 

The advise came from many comments which followed after the actor told a reputable newspaper that he has been poisoned again. Mr Ibu who was said to have spoken from his hospital bed, said, “I just got poisoned again. It seems my enemies are using me to rehearse (their powers).

 

This time, I wasn’t poisoned in the village. I was poisoned in Abuja last week at an entertainment event. I really cannot explain how I was poisoned because it was a gathering of people, though it was not a big event.”

 

Some ardent followers and fans of the hillarious actor asked him not to be superstitious like many average Nigerians who believe everything bad comes from hidden enemies and poison, rather he should make sure he gets proper check up, especially his organs if he does not have the best lifestyle.

 

Chinwe Okorafor wrote, “Go for a check up and check your organs, precisely your liver and kidneys, most especially if you have a history with alcohol. Not everything is poison.

 

We Nigerians can be so superstitious when it comes to health”. Another whose name is Dr_silva, wrote, “No one’s poisoning you. Look after yourself. Lifestyle modification is a must.”

 

Among many other comments is that of ‘Dream republicanz’ who wrote “Poison or you Dey chop ijekuje here and there”. On the present condition he is in, the actor explained that he is recuperating. He is also hopeful that he would recover soon.

 

