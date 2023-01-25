News

Stop bullying monarchs to endorse you, Otegbeye tells Abiodun

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ogun State, Biyi Otegbeye yesterday accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of “bullying” traditional rulers to secure their endorsements for his second term ambition. Otegbeye said the endorsements would not save the governor from defeat at the polls. He stated this while addressing journalists in Abeokuta after securing a court judgement reinstating him as the ADC governorship candidate. However, he said former Governor Ibikunle Amosun’s backing for his candidacy has placed him on a good stand to defeat Abiodun.

He said his endorsement by Amosun had superseded “procured endorsements” by the governor. Amosun, who is a serving Senator on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had openly declared his support for Otegbeye and the ADC, insisting that Abiodun must be sent packing. Otegbeye said: “Endorsements were procured and two weeks after, I visited my paramount ruler, he received me very warmly and he prayed for me. In truth, blood they say is thicker than water; there is no father that will disown his son.

“I have seen the traditional institutions being bullied and so when he went around on the jamboree, getting the endorse-ments, we congratulated him that he just continued to gather the endorsements whether we will count it, INEC will not count it, BVAS will not count it.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kalu condemns attack on Ohaneze President, Obiozor’s home

Posted on Author Reporter

  Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has condemned the attack on the Awo-Omanma country home of President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor. It was reported that the home of the statesman was set ablaze by unknown gunmen in the early hours of Saturday. Describing […]
News

Capt. Din stood for justice, fairness, say Osinbajo, Lalong

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has described the late Captain Joseph Mangtup Din as a man who stood for jus tice, fairness and equity in all his dealings.   Osinbajo said this at the funeral service for the late Capt. Din held at the COCIN  Headquarters Church in Jos, Plateau State on Saturday. Prof. Osinbajo recalled […]
News

2023: Benue APC crisis deepens as factional group expels Akume’s loyalists

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

The crisis rocking the Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday assumed a disturbing dimension as a factional group of the party in the area expelled two of its staunch members, including a former Chairman of the local government area, Mrs. Beckie Orpin and Hon. Abua Simon Yajir. The expelled members were […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica