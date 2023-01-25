Stop bullying monarchs to endorse you, Otegbeye tells Abiodun

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ogun State, Biyi Otegbeye yesterday accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of “bullying” traditional rulers to secure their endorsements for his second term ambition. Otegbeye said the endorsements would not save the governor from defeat at the polls. He stated this while addressing journalists in Abeokuta after securing a court judgement reinstating him as the ADC governorship candidate. However, he said former Governor Ibikunle Amosun’s backing for his candidacy has placed him on a good stand to defeat Abiodun.

He said his endorsement by Amosun had superseded “procured endorsements” by the governor. Amosun, who is a serving Senator on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), had openly declared his support for Otegbeye and the ADC, insisting that Abiodun must be sent packing. Otegbeye said: “Endorsements were procured and two weeks after, I visited my paramount ruler, he received me very warmly and he prayed for me. In truth, blood they say is thicker than water; there is no father that will disown his son.

“I have seen the traditional institutions being bullied and so when he went around on the jamboree, getting the endorse-ments, we congratulated him that he just continued to gather the endorsements whether we will count it, INEC will not count it, BVAS will not count it.”

