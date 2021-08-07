Stop chasing agitators, tackle insecurity, Labour Party chair tells Buhari

Comrade Kelly S.E. Ogbaloi is the Chairman of Labour Party in Edo State, he is also a political analyst and social commentator. In this Interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, he spoke on a number of current national issues including insecurity, e-transmission of election results and others. Excerpts…

The National Assembly recently rejected electronic transmission of election results in Nigeria; do you think we have the technology to do this considering the past experiences on elections?

Yes, we have the technology to do electronic transmission of results successfully. It has been tried in the past, it is not new in Nigeria. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has done it before. But, who is even talking about the practicability, who is talking about whether it is possible or not? INEC is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring that everything about Nigerian election is in order. It is INEC that will come out to say yes we can or no, we cannot. If that is so, then it is no longer our responsibility under law to debate it. Then if INEC is confident of doing it, why are we having sleepless nights over it? As far as I’m concerned, we have the technology to do it because it was tried in previous elections and it worked for us.

Political analysts, voters and opposition parties are saying that it’s a ploy by the ruling APC to deny voters of their rights because card readers, and Nigerian election processes are characterized by human deficiencies, machine failures and others, what is your view on this?

We might have divergent views about the effectiveness of INEC card readers, but have they not been used before. So if we have used card readers during elections in the past, why can’t they be used now? Is it going back entirely on it that will improve the situation, or checking what was deficient about it and improving on it? I do not want to agree with the people that are saying that it is a ploy by the APC to deny people their voting rights; it is for us to debate it. It was effectively used in the last election in Edo State. I believe that debating it on the floor of the National Assembly is a weak approach of solving the problem. Again, if you say Nigeria cannot transmit election results electronically, how are you sure that the solution you are providing will not be devoid of rigging. APC government is also afraid that they would fail if election results are transmitted electronically. I think all of these are geared towards deceiving the people and perpetuating themselves in power.

Some people believe that President Muhammadu Buhari-led government is chasing agitators, human rights activists, and doing selective trials of these people instead of solving the problem of insecurity. What is your take on this?

Of course, one would not have been looking in the direction of wasting energy and finances on these issues if security issues and challenges are properly handled. What we have seen is that the government is even selective on which security aspect they will deal with, which led to the arrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Yoruba separatist, Sunday Igboho and others. So the APC government is choosing and selecting who to deal with.

If you take a holistic look at it, Nnamdi Kanu’s case is an agitation to be free from a situation that they feel is no longer favourable to them and so he decided to call for secession. If you look at the security situation attached to that which is completely limited to the South- East, you cannot compare it to the enormous security problem in the country. If you are a student of history, you will know that there had been serious killings in the North- East even before the coming of IPOB. The Fulani Herdsmen that are killing their fellow citizens are still rampaging all over the place, how many of them have been arrested and put in jail as the case may be. So, for us, we believe that the Federal Government is specifically looking at certain sections or certain portions of insecurity challenges that they deal with in Nigeria. Let Nigerians see that you are sincerely approaching it with every effort that shows that you are in charge of a country with a diverse culture and social arrangement. But now, you arrested N n a m d i Kanu, and others. How much has that helped to reduce security problems in the country? As I speak, you cannot travel two kilometers in some parts of the country without being kidnapped, robbed or killed by Fulani herdsmen who have taken over major forests in the South- South, South East, South West and some other regions. The big question now is that is it Kanu that is in all these places? The kidnappers, herdsmen and bandits that are in all these bushes, do they all come from the East. I think the Federal Government itself is not sincerely dealing with security issues in Nigeria.

Now who do we regard as terrorists among Fulani herdsmen, bandits, kidnappers, Boko Haram members and agitators for secession?

Actually are Nnamdi Kanu, Sunday Igboho and others terrorists? They are not. It is just like giving a dog a bad name in other to hang it. These are people that are saying that what you doing in this country at this particular time is no longer working for them and they want to leave. So, why are you keeping them here? If you think they are no longer useful to the system, then allow them to go their way. That is exactly what Kanu is asking for. As it is now, you are holding them, denying them their constitutional rights. This is why you see violence and fighting all over the place. Let the PMB government explain to the world why they have not allowed them to go their way. If we cannot stay together again, then we must separate and live in peace. I’m not saying that Nigeria should break up, but to say that Nnamdi Kanu and others are terrorists is something I do not agree with. They should sincerely go after those who are terrorising Nigeria and stop chasing shadows.

Like this: Like Loading...