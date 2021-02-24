News

Stop collecting slots meant for the poor, El-Rufai tasks politicians

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El- Rufai, yesterday tasked his colleagues politicians to stop collecting slots and opportunities meant for the poor in the country. Speaking at the launch of the Kaduna State Social Protection Policy, the governor said “Nigeria is going through trying times.

 

We have the largest number of poor people anywhere in the world”, adding that “Five per cent of the poor in Nigeria probably live in Kaduna State.”

 

El-Rufai however lamented that “Yet, whenever a programmme is designed to help the poor and vulnerable, we resort to a slot mentality in which important people are allocated slots, instead of targeting those poor and vulnerable people who deserve it.”

 

According to him: “This is unfortunate. We must move away from slot mentality and use our social register to offer targeted support to those that truly need it.

 

I appeal to all my colleagues, the political elite, to please drop this slot mentality and use the social register so that programmes targeting the poor and vulnerable actually go to the poor and vulnerable.”

 

He told those present that,” when we think of the poor and vulnerable, we must all remember that the welfare of each is bound up in the welfare of all. ”

 

Speaking on the policy, he said: ” This policy was formally approved by the State Executive Council in the second half of 2020. The policy is a demonstration of our belief that a sub-national government should have a coherent statement of the values and principles governing its efforts to protect the poor and vulnerable.

 

“In the absence of a well-established and properly coordinated social protection system, the poor and vulnerable are left to bear the harsh realities and conditions unassisted.

 

The COVID-19 pandemic, with all its socio-economic disruptions, has shown us how much despair the poor and vulnerable go through on a daily basis. “This Policy is indicative of the unwavering resolve of the Kaduna State Government to ensure a life of dignity for all its residents on the basis of right, and not charity.” He said.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

