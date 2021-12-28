Stop comparing my work with other govs – Zulum

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has expressed gratitude to many of his promoters on social media platforms. He, however, pleaded that some promoters should stop comparing his performance with those of other governors, since all states have their peculiarities. Zulum’s Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy, Malam Isa Gusau, delivered the governor’s appeal in a statement issued yesterday.

“While I am enormously grateful for all the support and promotions, I have in recent days received messages forwarded to me, in which our work-in-progress in Borno State is being compared with some states, and in some cases, with insults. “The fact is that I feel extremely uncomfortable any time I am being negatively compared with any governor, especially if any of those making the comparisons fall in any of the social media groups associated with us.

I consider such comparisons unhealthy. Moreover, we are not in competition. “The truth is that all the 36 states have their peculiarities and priorities, depending on developmen-tal plans and the needs of societies. In Borno’s case, we have to be desperate in our recovery efforts, because we have been faced with 12 years of war, resulting in thousands of deaths and displacement of about two million people with humanitarian needs.” he said

