Stop crude oil theft in N’Delta, Buhari orders security agents

says Oronsaye report will result in fundamental changes in civil service

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the security agents to put an immediate end to theft of the nation’s crude oil by criminals and vandals in the Niger Delta region. The President gave this directive at the Presidential Villa yesterday, while receiving in audience the Central Working Committee of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN). Warning that his administration would not allow a few criminals to have unfettered access to the nation’s crude oil supply, adding that he had already directed the security agencies to halt the activities of the vandals in the Niger Delta He assured that that criminal activities on the high seas, where large vessels seek to hide in neighboring countries would be checked, adding that “there should be no hiding place for such criminals, and our cooperation with neighboring countries in halting these crimes is being strengthened and tightened.’’

The President explained that investment in security assets “had been at a huge cost after several decades of negligence,” even as he emphasised that his confidence in the Nigerian Armed forces remained unshaken. He said: “Recent reports have shown the message is now being heard and the dividends of our seven years of investments are now maturing. I implore our forces to continue with the current effort and determination until we rid our land of these miscreants.”

The President also said that the public service remains the engine room of government, and should attract the “best and brightest’’ that would fuel policies with fresh ideas, while assuring that the Orosanye White Paper Report would be implemented, after review. According to him: “I have directed that the Orosanye White Paper Report be subjected to immediate review to enable Government take the most appropriate decision on its general recommendation.

“I am aware that the review is about to be completed. While some may complain about the length of time it has taken thus far, the outcome of the various review teams would lead to some fundamental changes in the structure of our civil service and as such it must be subjected to rigorous review and scrutiny before presentation and implementation.”

The President said that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation would submit the harmonized white paper once it has been concluded and assured that his administration remained focused on strengthening the service and ensuring it helped the government fulfill its objectives. He noted that the government understands the role of the civil service in policy formulation and implementation towards the provision of socio-economic and political benefits to our citizens.

On request for salary review for civil servants by the committee, the President acknowledged the urgent need for a general salary review in the Federal Public Service due to worldwide problems of high inflation amid general economic disruption. “Furthermore, let me note the significant investment we have had to make in security over the last seven years, which means other sectors of the economy have not been able to receive as much funding as we would have liked. Only when our country is secured, that we are able to proceed and take on other aspects of our economic challenges,’’ he added.

He stated that the request for restoration of the payment of gratuity to public service employees was one of the landmark provisions addressed in the 2004 Pension Reform Act. In his remarks, the President of ASCSN, Dr Tommy Okon, noted that the administration had been “worker- friendly’’ with implementation of far reaching reforms, which include regular payment of salaries and allowances, increase in minimum wage, extension of retirement age for some workers, like teachers, and sustenance of the size of public service in spite of constraints of financing.

