Stop Crying Woes Over Loss Of Osun Guber Election, PDP Taunts Oyetola

The Osun State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the immediate past Governor of the State, Gboyega Oyetola to leave PDP out of his woes.

The party urged Oyetola to stop blaming the game of his colossal loss at the July 16 2022 governorship election in the state.

PDP reaction came barely 12 h ours after Oyetola inaugurated 11- Man Committee saddled with the responsibility of repositioning APC and reconciling aggrieved members of the party.

Oyetola while speaking during the inauguration had accused some disgruntled elements in the party to have connived with the ruling PDP to have lost the election which he said was characterized by killing intimidation, and electoral malpractices.

However, a statement by the PDP state caretaker State Chairman Dr Adekunle Akindele described Oyetola’s continued expression of pains since he got pummelled out of office by electorates as shameful and mere murmurings of a lazy sadist.

“One wonders whether the leadership membranes of Mr Gboyega relapsed into a coma or was arrogantly left idle that left his party and indeed the state in comatose when he held sway as the state helmsman”

“While the carnivores who converged to rue the inevitable consequences of their wickedness and reign of terror in the state are left with their right to cry us a river, the PDP will however have none of the lazy attempt to hide under a finger of using the good name of our great party to project mendacious thesis of some shameless armed robbers”

“If anything, Mr Gboyega Oyetola should be bold enough and come out clean to accept his failure during his time as governor, stoop on all kneels and apologize to the people for his discretional failure in office”

“A man who sat over the most corrupt, rudderless, yet acrimonious government in the state, should never on whatever moral compass, turn around, crying like a forcefully weaned little mammal, blaming innocent stakeholders in the state for the woes he brought upon himself and his house of classless confusionists”

The question to the grandmasters of failure who are practically shedding afterthought tears in the open market is, whether the PDP or the stakeholders being blamed were the ones responsible for Oyetola’s insatiable greed or appalling cluelessness in government which brought the roof down on his head?

Where was Oyetola when he refused to attend to the need of the people of the state, including the public workforce who are left to die in droves?

“Were are the stakeholders responsible for the abandonment of several projects initiated by a government he participated in as the chief of staff for eight good years? These same projects are the ones being completed by the people’s governor, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke, a man he’s trying to blame for defeating him after such willful failure and the attendant incorrigible arrogance.

He said Oyetola should peep into the mirror to see the face and architect of his own misfortune and stop riding on the back of the PDP to curry undeserved sympathy, Dr Akindele concluded.