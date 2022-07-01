News

Stop demeaning NABTEB certificates, FG tells Nigerians

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government has called on Nigerians to change their perception and stop looking down on certificates issued by the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) as there was an urgent need to prepare a skilled work force to take over the Nigerian business and technical workspace. Minister Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who made the call while monitoring the 2022 NABTEB examinations at the Federal Government College, Orozo and Government Technical College, Garki, yesterday in Abuja said the Federal Government remains committed to the promotion of skills acquisition in the country, adding that no fewer than 88,000 candidates were currently sitting for the examination.

Represented by the Director, Human Resources, of the Federal Ministry of Education, David Gende, the Minister urged Nigerians to accept NABTEB certificates so that youths could pick up skills required even as he added that government was currently directing students towards the sector as option for those unable to fit into the formal sector or other professional areas.

He said: “People need to stop demeaning this very certificate, so that people can pick up the skills that are required. We need to stop those who are taking over our space, you know if that space were available, the young ones who cannot continue after this level, at least would have some skills to carry on and take over the space.”

 

Our Reporters

