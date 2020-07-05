Metro & Crime

Stop destroying roads with refuse, Lagos tells residents

Posted on

…Begins palliatives on roads, drainage clearing

Muritala Ayinla

Piqued by the volume of refuse deposited in the drains along the Mile 2 corridor, the Lagos State government has reiterated the need for residents to desist from indiscriminate dumping of refuse into drainages.
The government said continued disposal of waste into drainages and on the roads reduces the life span of the various road infrastructure provided across the state, saying that indiscriminate waste disposal was responsible for the poor state of some roads in the state.
The Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engineer Aramide Adeyoye said this while inspecting urgent palliative works being carried out by the Public Works Corporation on the Mile 2 section of the Lagos-Badagry Expressway which has deteriorated.
According to the Special Adviser: “Though the rehabilitation and expansion work on the expressway is progressing as scheduled, it has become necessary to intervene and make the Mile 2 section of the road motorable for commuters plying the route.”
Speaking against the backdrop of the volume of refuse removed during the palliative works from the drains along the section and the attendant impact on the dilapidated state of the road, Adeyoye, who visited the site in the company of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Drainage, Mr Joe Igbokwe, called for attitudinal change by residents.
According to the Special Adviser: “A road is as good as its drains and dumping refuse inside drains does not only compromise the integrity of the asphaltic surface, it also undermines the durability of the roads especially now that the rains are here; without a functional drainage system, the roads provided cannot be sustained,” she said.

Reporter

