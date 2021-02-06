Stop disrespecting Ayade, group warns Secondus

A group in the Cross River State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), 7-Alive, has written an open letter to the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, urging him to accord Governor Ben Ayade the due respect he so deserves as a leader of the party in the state. The group drew membership from the seven local government areas that make up the southern senatorial district of the state, including Akamkpa, Akpabuyo, Calabar south, Calabar Municipal, Biase, Odukpani and Bakassi.

In a statement issued yesterday and signed by prominent members of the party, including a former state’s chairman, Ntufam John Achot Okon, the group said it, “will no longer sit and watch the systematic devaluation of Prof Ben Ayade’s influence and leadership in the party.”

The group added: “We have brought this unhealthy development in the PDP to you in search of justice, equity and fair play. We as loyal members of the party had watched in hope believing that the party and its internal disagreement ought to be handled outside the public theatre. “Unfortunately, we have now realised that we waited and observed the deteriorating development in the party especially as it affects Cross River State chapter of the party. “We, therefore, appeal to the NWC of our great party to do the right thing and bring justice to the party in Cross River State. “Our concern or worries are mostly in the conflicting way of handling ward and local government congresses of the party in the state which has gone on for far too long.

“From May 1999 to May 2007 when His Excellency, Mr. Donald Duke, was governor under the esteemed umbrella of the PDP, all through his tenures, the administrative running, the party structure, leadership, instructions and directives on what to do and how to manage the party had always centred around the governor.

“Same norms and traditions were transmitted to His Excellency, Senator Liyel Imoke as the then Governor of Cross River State from May 2007 through May 2015 and sustained by all Party faithfuls owing to the fact it is and has become a norm generally accepted not just in Cross River but in all other states.”

The group alleged that Ayade had not received the, “same cooperation and respect from the NWC thereby putting the party in utter confusion, lack of purpose and direction.” They stressed that it was no longer a secret that “some members of the National Assembly all of whose return to the green and red Chambers was facilitated by the Governor have now formed an opposition wing in Abuja with the aim of conspiring to seize the structures of the party in the state.

The statement noted that: “The party’s constitutional provisions restrains members from going to court without first exhausting the inbuilt conflict resolution mechanism. “We cannot belabour the party even after setting up the Senator Saraki committee to look into the matter and even after submission of the report, we are yet to know the findings and recommendations of that highly respectable committee.

