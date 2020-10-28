Stop experimenting with Eagles, Owolabi tells Rohr

Ex-international Felix Owolabi has told Super Eagles Manager Gernot Rohr to stop experimenting with his team, saying the coach should have formed the fulcrum of his side more than four years after he took over.

Rohr was appointed as Eagles helmsman in 2016 and Owolabi said more than four years down the line, it is pitiable the coach was yet to have his First Eleven. He said it was needless for the coach trying to comb everywhere across the world for players eligible to play for the Eagles with a view to inviting them into the national team. “This will continue to distort the rhythm of the team,” he said. “It is like we don’t know what we are doing when we keep changing the team all the time.

“You can’t continue to chase after available players all the time; you have to be strategic about it. You can only identify areas you need to work on and go for that. “The coach should have had his team by now; you can’t continue to build, there must be a time you should have a complete team and by now that should have been achieved.”

The former Shooting Stars of Ibadan utility player encouraged Rohr to look inward in his bid to fortify his team saying reliance on foreign-born players is detrimental to the development of local football.

“I believe we have players who are good enough to play for the Super Eagles in the local league; we started from here, all of the teams that won the Nations Cup for Nigeria on three occasions were dominated by players who started from here. So, we can’t say, suddenly, we don’t have the capacity to develop players who can do the job in the national team,” he said.

