Stop filming disaster victims, Sanwo-Olu’s wife tells residents

Ibijoke, wife of the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday called on Lagos residents to save lives instead of filming disaster victims. Speaking at an event to mark the 2021 International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, Sanwo-Olu also advocated the construction of more fire stations in the state.

She said people should empathised with those in distress, addingthatresidents should immediately call on the emergency agencies or take actions that would save lives instead of filming the victims writhing in pain.
The governor’s wife, who commended the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) responders for effective and timely responses during emergencies, urged them to forge ahead in preventing and managing disasters and as well ensure proper synergy between them and the emergency committees at incident scenes. The Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter- Governmental Relations, Mr. Tayo Bamgbose-Martins, urged residents to always use the preventive approach to reduce disaster rather than curative.

