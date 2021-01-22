Stop giving support to Miyetti Allah

– Southern, Middle Belt leaders tell FG

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has said that the Federal Government is condoning the bad behaviour of Miyetti Allah with its alleged overt support for the group. The group stated this in a statement signed by Yinka Odumakin (South West), Chief Guy Ikokwu (South East), Senator Bassey Henshaw (South South) and Dr Isuwa Dogo (Middle Belt). According to the group, “should there be any breakdown of law and order in any part of the country over this encouragement of Miyetti Allah against law and order, President Buhari will be held squarely responsible.”

SMBLFstated thisinastatement while reacting to the FederalGovernment’sresponseto the seven-day ultimatum that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State issued to Fulani herdsmen operating in the state’sforestreserves.

The forum said that the issue falls under the Residual Legislative List and therefore purely a matter for the state. The statement read: “The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) is compelled to warn the Federal Government on the dangerous game it is playing over its overt support for Miyetti Allah to violate the lawful order of Ondo state Government banning grazing in its forest reserves. “We are supposed to be a Federal Republic and Forest Reserves in states are fully residual matter to which the Federal Government has no business with.

“The Federal Government statement by Garba Shehu that the Governor of Ondo lacks the full powers to decide on its reserves in spite of the Land Use Act that vests lands in states in the Governors was a complete overreach and clear abuse of the constitution in a bid to elevate Fulani herders above the law.

“It is a continuation of the obsessive attachment to Miyetti Allah like the President instructing Governor Samuel Ortom to go and live peaceably with killers after Miyetti Allah killed 78 citizens of the state in January 2019, to prevent Ondo from holding its rights on its reserves in the face of persistent killings of its people by herders occupying the reserves illegally. “No decent or responsible governor would allow what the Federal Government wants for Fulani herdsmen.

SMBLF, therefore, asks the Federal Government to withdraw the unjust dictate and allow Ondo to enforce the law. “We equally call on all governors in all non-Fulani communitieswhoarebeingforced to live under Fulani terror to take proactive measures to securetheirpeoplelawfully. “Should there be any breakdown of law and order in any part of the country over this encouragement of Miyetti Allah against law and order, President Buhari will be held squarely responsible.”

