Stop harassing our members or face mob attacks, NANS tells EFCC

To avert a likely mob attack from Nigerian students, under the aegis of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), men of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), must immediately stop all forms of intimidation, harassment and illegal detention of students in the South-western parts of the country.

The students, in a communiqué signed by its trio of Comrades Adegboye Emmanuel Olatunji, Alao John and Awoyinfa Opeoluwa, Coordinator, Deputy Coordinator and Public Relations Officer respectively, of NANS South-west coordination and made available to correspondents, threatened to defend themselves should the anti-graft operatives continue the harassment of their members.

This was in reaction to Friday’s harassment, by EFCC officials, of “some law-abiding and legitimately engaged students around Ita Maga, Ikorodu, Lagos State.”

The body recalled their Monday April 4, 2022 meeting with the leadership of the anti-graft commission at its Ibadan Zonal offices, overseeing Lagos, Ogun and the Oyo states, where they had secured assurances that the EFCC does not engage in roadblocks and searching of passers-by and motorists and that whosoever was found in the act is a criminal.

Upon the ugly Ikorodu event, Friday afternoon, NANS, nonetheless, expressed scepticism about the integrity of the anti-corruption agency, as, according to their statement, the relationship between NANS members and officials of the commission is now linkable to that which exists between the hunter and the hunted.

The association of students also opined strongly that “the current spate of arrests is targeted at students’ leaders to demoralise, subdue and undermine” the entire population of frustrated Nigerian students.

While admonishing the EFCC to always carry out their duties according to the law, the Association also said any further harassment of its members would be challenged through every legal means available.

