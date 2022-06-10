Metro & Crime

Stop harassing our members or face mob attacks, NANS tells EFCC

Posted on Author Adeyinka Adeniji Comment(0)

To avert a likely mob attack from Nigerian students, under the aegis of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), men of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), must immediately stop all forms of intimidation, harassment and illegal detention of students in the South-western parts of the country.

The students, in a communiqué signed by its trio of Comrades Adegboye Emmanuel Olatunji, Alao John and Awoyinfa Opeoluwa, Coordinator, Deputy Coordinator and Public Relations Officer respectively, of NANS South-west coordination and made available to correspondents, threatened to defend themselves should the anti-graft operatives continue the harassment of their members.

This was in reaction to Friday’s harassment, by EFCC officials, of “some law-abiding and legitimately engaged students around Ita Maga, Ikorodu, Lagos State.”

The body recalled their Monday April 4, 2022 meeting with the leadership of the anti-graft commission at its Ibadan Zonal offices, overseeing Lagos, Ogun and the Oyo states, where they had secured assurances that the EFCC does not engage in roadblocks and searching of passers-by and motorists and that whosoever was found in the act is a criminal.

Upon the ugly Ikorodu event, Friday afternoon, NANS, nonetheless, expressed scepticism about the integrity of the anti-corruption agency, as, according to their statement, the relationship between NANS members and officials of the commission is now linkable to that which exists between the hunter and the hunted.

The association of students also opined strongly that “the current spate of arrests is targeted at students’ leaders to demoralise, subdue and undermine” the entire population of frustrated Nigerian students.

While admonishing the EFCC to always carry out their duties according to the law, the Association also said any further harassment of its members would be challenged through every legal means available.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

C’River ‘achieves’ $20.4m World Bank grant

Posted on Author Reporter

Clement James, Calabar   Cross River State government has said it has achieved World Bank grants worth $20.4 million given under States Fiscal Transparency Accountability and Sustainability (SFTAS) programme. The Commissioner for Finance, Asuquo Ekpenyong Jnr, disclosed this on Friday while briefing journalists on the achievement of his ministry He said the state met the […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos CP reads riot act to officers, warns against accidental discharge, extortion

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abiodun Alabi has warned officers and men of the Command against accidental discharge and request for tinted glass permit in the state The CP also warned against extortion of motorists and other road users during stop and search. The CP who read the riot acts during a tour […]
Metro & Crime

Ondo: ‘Arrest our monarch’s murderers, not cow’s killers’

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

Police invited leaders to Abuja over cow’s death –Community Residents of Ifon in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State yesterday urged the police to arrest killers of their monarch, Oba Israel Adeusi. The Olufon of Ifon, Oba Adeusi, a first class monarch, was killed by suspected bandits about three months ago. But yesterday, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica