Stop harassing us over use of drones, Surveyors cry out

Worried by the frequent harassment of its members over the use of drone in surveying, Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON) has called on the general public, especially the security agencies, to stop intimidating them.

The group also vowed to approach the National Assembly for laws to enable them to use drones in their work, saying their frequent harassment needs urgent intervention backed by laws.

The experts said that they are constantly harassed and intimidated for using the drones while carrying out field work, saying there is an urgent need for every Nigerian, especially the security agencies to understand the significance of the technology devices for their profession.

This was said by the body’s newly appointed President, Mr. Clement Nwabichie at the annual professional development workshop and luncheon of the Association of Private Practicing Surveyors of Nigeria (APPSN) a subgroup of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS) in Lagos.

He advised surveyors to approach the government to make a law to stop the harassment of their members.

The secretary of the Lagos chapter of the NIS, Mr. Adedeji Olarenwaju, had raised alarm over the repeated confiscation of the drones of practitioners by law enforcement agencies.

Olarenwaju said that drones were technological gadgets needed for getting accurate measurements of areas, in line with global practice, but wondered why security agents usually confiscated them at the airports.

He narrated the ordeal of NIS members who had to travel long distances by road because airport security would not allow their use of drones

Like this: Like Loading...