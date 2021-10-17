News

Stop harassing us over use of drones, Surveyors cry out

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Worried by the frequent harassment of its members over the use of drone in surveying, Surveyors Council of Nigeria (SURCON) has called on the general public, especially the security agencies, to stop intimidating them.

The group also vowed to approach the National Assembly for laws to enable them to use drones in their work, saying their frequent  harassment needs urgent intervention backed by laws.

 

The experts said that they are constantly harassed and intimidated for using the drones while carrying out field work, saying there is an urgent need for every Nigerian, especially the security agencies to understand the significance of the technology devices for their profession.

 

This was said by the body’s newly appointed President, Mr. Clement Nwabichie at the annual professional development workshop and luncheon of the Association of Private Practicing Surveyors of Nigeria (APPSN) a subgroup of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS) in Lagos.

 

He advised surveyors to approach the government to make a law to stop the harassment of their members.

 

The secretary of the Lagos chapter of the NIS, Mr. Adedeji Olarenwaju, had raised alarm over the repeated confiscation of the drones of practitioners by law enforcement agencies.

 

Olarenwaju said that drones were technological gadgets needed for getting accurate measurements of areas, in line with global practice, but wondered why security agents usually confiscated them at the airports.

 

He narrated the ordeal of NIS members who had to travel long distances by road because airport security would not allow their use of drones

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Sanwo-Olu okays 21-year jail term for cultists

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

…appoints 2 Permanent Secretaries, Members of Procurement Agency Governing Board   Henceforth, hard times await cultists as Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, finally okayed 21-year jail term for any convicted cultist with the signing of the bill for the Prohibition of Unlawful Societies and Cultism of 2021 into law.   New Telegraph gathered that […]
News

Pro#EndSARS coalition asks int’l community to monitor events

Posted on Author Reporter

  Emmanuel Onani, Abuja A group, the Coalition of Genuine #EndSARS Protesters, has called on the international community to show interest in the ongoing protests across major cities in Nigeria, to enable it hold suspected sponsors of violence accountable. This was as the coalition denied the involvement of its members in the violence that has attended the […]
News Top Stories

20 UITH doctors contract COVID-19

Posted on Author Our Reporters

At least 20 doctors have been infected with COVID-19 at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH). President of UITH chapter of Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Dr Badmus Habeeb, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital. He said that members of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica