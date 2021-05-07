News

Stop heating up polity, group begs politicians, others

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

Supporters of the present administration under the auspices of the Forum of Buhari Support Groups (FOBSG), have called on opposition politicians and other individuals with grievances, to explore appropriate channels to ventilate their concerns.
This was as they warned against heating up the already-charged polity, occasioned by growing insecurity, separatist agitations, and other socio-economic challenges besetting the country.
National Chairman of the coalition, Dr. Abiso Kabir, who gave the charge in a statement, Friday, called for public support for authorities of government, especially the military and other security agencies, in order to deliver the goods.
“We must all remember that we need to first of all have our country, before we can discuss our problems as a people.
“The current travails bedeviling our country, cannot be blamed entirely on one individual, or groups, rather these are cumulation of past misgovernment that is now haunting us in the face.
“Rather than the blame game, what is needed now, is for all hands to be on the deck in collaboration with the present Administration as it continues to search for enduring solutions to our problems.
“As you will agree, nation’s that are destined to achieve greatness, will naturally go through very testy moments in their journey to greatness, and this, we strongly believe is the story of our dear country,” Kabir said.
According to him: “We, in the FOBSG, are committed to the continued support of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration, and urge all patriotic Nigerians to join hands with the government in ensuring that our country is peaceful, stable and prosperous.”

