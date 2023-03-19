Stop Insulting Kalu For Supporting Tinubu, APC – Diaspora Group

Abians in the Diaspora under the aegis of “Assured Likeminds” has called on Ndigbo to stop blackmailing the Chip Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu for throwing his weight behind the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just concluded election.

The Diaspora group led by Flavian Sam, however, commended the political sagacity of Sen. Kalu, adding that the former Governor of the state will continue to support the APC in a bid to attract federal projects and political appointments to the South East.

The Group also called on Tinubu to correct the age-long marginalization of Ndigbo by balancing political appointments based on federal character.

According to Sam, the people of the South East have been neglected over the years.

Reacting to the unprintable names Kalu was called in various quarters in Igboland for supporting the APC at all levels, Sam admonished Ndigbo to embrace national politics by joining hands with Tinubu and other stakeholders in building a prosperous Nigeria.

He said, ” I wish to congratulate Nigeria’s President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his victory in the recently conducted presidential election.

“As a Nigerian of South East extraction, in my opinion, for the sake of nationhood, I humbly urge the President-elect to integrate Ndigbo into national politics by giving the position of Senate President and other key appointments to the South East.

“The low number of votes cast for the APC in the elections is a result of the neglect of the South East over the years.

“We are optimistic that the President-elect, who is a genuinely progressive and highly detribalized Nigerian will correct the imbalance in national politics.

“Despite the level of blackmail meted out to Kalu, he didn’t shy away from justifying his Pan- Nigerian disposition and support for Tinubu.

“We commend Kalu for his commitment to the integration of Ndigbo into national politics”.

