Stop insulting Kalu for supporting Tinubu, APC –Group

A cross-section of Abians in the Diaspora under the aegis of “Assured Likeminds” led by Flavian Sam has appealed to president-elect, AsiwajuBola Tinubu to correct age-long marginalisation of Ndigbo by balancing political appointments based on federal character.

According to Sam, the people of South East have been neglected over the years. The group commended thepoliticalsagacityof Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr Orji Kalu, who has consistently canvassed support for the president-elect, adding thathe (Kalu) wascalledunprintable names in various quarters in Igboland for supporting the APC at all levels.

Sam while admonishing Ndigbo to embrace national politics, cautioned those blackmailing Kalu for throwing his weight behind TinubuandAPC, pointed out that the former governor of Abia State will continue to support the APC in a bid to attract federal projects and political appointments to the South East. He said: “I wish to congratulate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his victory in the recently conducted presidential election. “As a Nigerian of South East extraction, in my opinion, for the sake of nationhood, I humbly urge the president-elect to integrate Ndigbo into national politics by giving the position of Senate president and other key appointments to the South East. “The low number of votes casted for the APC in the elections is as a result of the neglect of the South East over the years.

Like this: Like Loading...