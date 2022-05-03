Stop intimidating political opponents, Dokubo tells Wike

Ex-Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo has told Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to stop using state powers to intimidate perceived political opponents.

According to him, the arrest and trial of House of Representatives member, Farah Dagogo is a case of persecution. Dokubo, also said in a statement that Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) mightbeunabletofield a governorship candidate in 2023.

Wikehad declared Dagogo wantedafteraccusinghimof sponsoring suspected cultists to disrupt the PDP from screeningaspirantsvyingfor stateandnationalassemblies.

But Dokubo said Dogogo has the right to aspire to any political position andholddissenting views with the governor without being made to face persecution.

He also said the PDP might end up not having a governorship candidate if Dagogo sues the party for unlawful exclusion from being screened to participate in the electoral process.

According to the ex-agitator, Wike has put the party in a precarious situation following Dagogo’s arrest. Dagogo represents Bonny- Degema in the House of Representatives. He is also a PDP governorship aspirant.

Dokubo said since Wike controls the PDP structure, he should have allowed the lawmaker to be screened by the zonal screening committee so that he can test his popularity at the state primary.

He said: “Wike does not think of tomorrow. Farah Dagogo is not my friend. We parted ways a long time ago and hardly communicatebut what is wrong, is wrong. It’s Farah Dagogo today, it might be me tomorrow.

That’s why we must stand up and condemn evil. “As Wike reserves the right to campaign for the presidency is the same way Dagogo reserves the right to campaign for governor.”

