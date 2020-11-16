News

Stop issuing reckless remand orders, CJN warns lower courts

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, has urged Judges of lower courts to desist from issuing reckless remand orders, especially when the court lacks the requisite jurisdiction to entertain such matters.
Justice Tanko gave the warning at the virtual opening ceremony of the 2020 Biennial All Nigerian Judges Conference of the Lower Courts, held at the National Judicial Institute, in Abuja on Monday.
The theme for this year’s conference is ‘The Role of the Lower Courts In Promoting Justice and Good Governance in Nigeria.’
Speaking, the Administrator of the National Judicial Institute, Abuja, Justice Rosaline Bozimo, said the conference has become imperative considering the role the courts play in the country’s legal system.
Justice Tanko urged judges to observe strict discipline and ethics in discharging their duties.

