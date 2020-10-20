Top Stories

Stop killing protesters, Clinton tells Buhari 

Posted on Author Reporter

 

Hillary Clinton, the former US Democratic Presidential Candidate, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to stop the killing of young EndSARS protesters.
In a tweet on Tuesday night, Clinton said:
“I’m calling on @mbuhari and the @hqnigerianarmy to stop killing young #EndSARS protesters. #StopNigeriaGovernment.”
It is the first time Clinton is showing support for the movement. Protesters have taken to Twitter to call on the international community to condemn the shooting of unarmed protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos Tuesday evening.
There are unconfirmed number of fatalities from the gunshots fired by the soldiers. Eyewitness accounts on Twitter, however, showed that the figures were high.

