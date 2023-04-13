Business

Stop ‘leaking’ your plans, Senate spokesperson cautions security agencies

Senator Ajibola Basiru, the spokesperson of the Senate, has cautioned law enforcement agencies in the country to stop announcing their moves to the public. On March 29, the Department of State Services (DSS) said it confirmed a plot “by some key players” in the nation’s politics to install an interim government and stop Bola Ahmed Tinubu from being sworn in as president.

Peter Afunanya, the Public Relations Officer of the secret police, said the plot includes embarking on violent protests nationwide to engineer the declaration of a state of emergency as well as securing frivolous court injunctions to stall the inauguration.

Reacting to this yesterday in an interview on Channels Television, Basiru said the security agencies including the DSS, EFCC and ICPC should let their results speak for them. He said their tac- tics and strategies shouldn’t be publicised through the media.

“The problem we usually have in Nigeria is that you want to chase somebody and you have already announced that you’re chasing the per- son, you have already alerted the person,” he said. “Even if EFCC and the ICPC are working, they don’t need to put it in the media. I think the results of their work should speak for them. “I was surprised when DSS came up with a statement that some people are organising an interim government. One would expect that it is for those people to be arrested, then it is the product of their work that will now say whether there is a genuine plot or other- wise and those behind those plots. “The law enforcement should rather work and en- sure that they get results, rather than say they are working.”

