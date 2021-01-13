News

Stop malicious statements against Islam, group tells Kukah

Posted on Author Umar Abdullahi Sokoto

A group, Muslim Solidarity Forum, an umbrella body of Islamic organisations has called on the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Rev. Mathew Hassan Kukah, to immediately stop his malicious attacks against Islam, Muslims and tender an unreserved apology or else quickly and quietly leave the seat of the Caliphate.

 

Acting Chairman of the forum in Sokoto, Prof. Isa MuhammadMaishanu, statedthis yesterdayduringapressconference at the Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ) PressCentre, Sokoto.

 

Maishanu said the Bishop was trying to break the agelong peaceful coexistence between the predominantly Muslim population and their Christian settlers in the state.

 

According to him, these statements were unbecoming of someone who paraded himself as the Secretary of the National Peace Committee and a member of Nigeria Inter-Religious Council (NIREC).

