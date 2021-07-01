Stop MDCN Act Amendment over discrepancies, JOHESU tells NASS

For the Umpteenth time, the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) has urged both arms of the National Assembly to stop further consideration of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) Act Amendment Bill 2020 over procedures banning both the Senate and House of Representatives from considering bills which have items that are before Courts of law for adjudication The Chairman of JOHESU, Comrade Joy Bio Josiah made this known in a statement made available to the New Telegraph.

Josiah said, “We have reached a stage where we call on the Clerk of the National Assembly to formally stop further proceedings of the MDCN Act amendment Bill because there are pending court actions in the Court of Appeal on who actually has powers to regulate and control Clinical Laboratory practice in Nigeria.

To this end, JOHESU/Assembly of Healthcare Professional Associations (AHPA) have also informed the Speaker of the House of Representatives to shun concurrence and harmonisation of the MDCN Amendment Act Bill between the Senate and the House of Representatives. According to JOHESU, there are glaring absurdities and aberration allegedly included in the MDCN Bill through the connivance of Dr. Ibrahim Oloriegbe, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Health and top members the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA). Josiah said, “Oloriegbe, in alliance with his NMA constituency, had against the norm in international best practices inserted into the MDCN Amendment Bill clauses Section 2(I) under functions of the MDCN – powers to make regulations for the operation Clinical Laboratory practice contrary to the provisions of the Medical Laboratory Science of Nigeria (MLSN) Act 2003 which is also a creation of parliament; Section 40 (1)b and (2)b which confers the title of Doctor and Apothecary on only Medical practitioners and Dentists in Nigeria; Section 45 (3) which mandates Physicians and Dentists to stock and dispense drugs in Nigeria; and Under interpretation clause that medically qualified is a reference to persons certified by the MDCN.”

Josiah accused Senator Ibrahim Oloriegbe of conniving with the NMA in spearheading the smuggling of “heresies” into the MDCN Act Amendment Bill 2020. He said: “Dr. Oloriegbe did everything humanly possible to supplant and suppress the rights of stakeholders in health and beyond at public hearing (third hearing) through glaring unconstitutional acts, especially through disenfranchising representatives of associations and unions. He introduced alien standards to public hearings by insisting individuals could not take positions contrary to the 1999 Constitution.

All hell was let loose as people protested the high-handedness of Dr. Oloriegbe to the high heavens. ‘’Despite repeated assurances in high places, the Senate at its proceedings of Tuesday June 8, 2021 has gone ahead to approve the aberrations. ‘’We call on the Clerk of the National Assembly to formally stop further proceedings of the MDCN Act Amendment Bill because there are pending court actions in the Court of Appeal on who actually has powers to regulate and control Clinical Laboratory practice in Nigeria.” He called for the stoppage of further consideration of the MDCN act Amendment bill 2020 as it contains items that are under litigation at the law court.

