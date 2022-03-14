News

Stop misleading the nation on UTAS, ASUU tells FG

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa ABUJA Comment(0)

As the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) clocks a month, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, have been advised to desist from misleading the country on the outcome of the integrity tests conducted on its preferred payment platform, the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS). President of ASUU, Prof. Emmauel Osodeke, in a statement made available to journalists yesterday in Abuja, maintained that contrary to NITDA’s declaration of UTAS as a failure, the User Acceptance Test (UAT) and Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Test (VAPT) scored the platform as high as 85 per cent and 75 per cent. Osodeke, who insisted  that the evaluation scores were high enough for deployment of UTAS, noted that the Union’s engagement with NITDA over the second round of testing continues. He said: “An integrity test was carried out by NITDA on 10% August, 2021 in NUC where relevant government agencies and all the end users in the University system were present. “At the end of the exercise, all, without exception, expressed satisfaction with UTAS as a suitable solution for salary payment in our universities. “This was attested to by the report coming from NITDA then to the effect that UTAS scored 85 per cent in User Acceptance Test (UAT). “However, in a curious twist of submission, the NITDA Technical Team, after conducting a comprehensive functionality test came out to say that out of 687 test cases, 529 cases were satisfactory, 156 cases queried, and two cases were cautioned.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Imo recovers vehicles from ex–officials one year after

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Three official vehicles belonging to Obowo, Isiala Mbano and Oru East local government areas of Imo State which were taken away by officials of the past government had been recovered. The vehicles, brand new FordRangerSUVswhichwere assigned to the local government chairmen during the last administration as official vehicles had been retrieved from theformerofficials. The vehicles […]
News

Foundation urges Soludo to begin Anambra solutions now

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The Convener of the Let’s Get Empowered Foundation, Uche Harris Okonkwo, has congratulated the governor-elect of the Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, on his victory at the poll, urging him to begin his solutions for the state today.   In a statement signed by the Executive Director of the Foundation, Mr Collins Steve Ugwu, OkonkwoadvisedSoludo […]
News

Okowa: Nobody can set me against Ibori, Uduaghan

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa yesterday all attempts to pitch him against former Governor James Ibori and Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, by detractors in the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, failed. The Governor said he has remained focused despite being witch-hunted with the politics surrounding power shift ahead of 2023. Speaking at the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica