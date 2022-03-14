Stop misleading the nation on UTAS, ASUU tells FG

As the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) clocks a month, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, have been advised to desist from misleading the country on the outcome of the integrity tests conducted on its preferred payment platform, the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS). President of ASUU, Prof. Emmauel Osodeke, in a statement made available to journalists yesterday in Abuja, maintained that contrary to NITDA’s declaration of UTAS as a failure, the User Acceptance Test (UAT) and Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Test (VAPT) scored the platform as high as 85 per cent and 75 per cent. Osodeke, who insisted that the evaluation scores were high enough for deployment of UTAS, noted that the Union’s engagement with NITDA over the second round of testing continues. He said: “An integrity test was carried out by NITDA on 10% August, 2021 in NUC where relevant government agencies and all the end users in the University system were present. “At the end of the exercise, all, without exception, expressed satisfaction with UTAS as a suitable solution for salary payment in our universities. “This was attested to by the report coming from NITDA then to the effect that UTAS scored 85 per cent in User Acceptance Test (UAT). “However, in a curious twist of submission, the NITDA Technical Team, after conducting a comprehensive functionality test came out to say that out of 687 test cases, 529 cases were satisfactory, 156 cases queried, and two cases were cautioned.”

