Stop mounting pressure on judiciary, CJN, Ariwoola pleads with politicians

The newly sworn-in Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has pleaded with politicians in the country to stop mounting pressures on the judiciary.

In an interaction with the media after his inauguration at the Council Chamber at the Presidential Villa Wednesday, Ariwoola urged politicians and citizens alike to allow the judiciary perform its functions to its optimal best stressing the dynamism of the law.

“Law is not static and that’s why you have seen that the National Assembly continues to amend the laws and it is the laws that the courts apply to the facts available. We shall continue to do justice, if only Nigerians will allow us to perform and function without any pressure,” he said.

Assuring never to let Nigerians down with his appointment by improving the judiciary, the CJN said: “Like you can see all of them are here with me, as they were when I was sworn-in in acting capacity. With their support, we shall not fail Nigerians. We shall make progress and advance the judiciary of Nigeria to benefit, not only the common man, all men and women.”

Commenting on the ongoing reforms in the Judiciary, Ariwoola said: “We are computerizing the Supreme Court already and all other courts of records so that the delay in filing cases will become a thing of the past. We’re creating e-filing, we are creating an e-diary so that lawyers can stay in the comfort of their chambers and contact the court, address the court by zoom. Computerization is already taking place, not only in the Supreme Court, the Court of Appeal and other courts of record in Nigeria.”

Also speaking with newsmen, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, who witnessed the swearing-in ceremony along with his Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, thanked President Buhari on behalf of the people and government of Oyo State for the appointment of an Oyo State indigene as CJN.

He said the state had not been in such a position for a long while.

 

