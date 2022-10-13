Stop mounting pressures on judiciary, Ariwoola tells politicians

The newly sworn-in Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has pleaded with politicians in the country to stop mounting pressures on the judiciary. In an interaction with the media after his inauguration at the Council Chamber at the Presidential Villa yesterday, Ariwoola urged politicians and citizens alike to allow the judiciary perform it’s functions to its optimal best stressing the dynamism of the law. He said: “Law is not static and that’s why you have seen that the National Assembly continued to amend the laws and it is the laws that the courts apply to the facts available.

“We shall continue to do justice, if only Nigerians will allow us to perform and function without any pressure.” AssuringnevertoletNigerians down with his appointment by improving the judiciary, the CJN said: “Like you can see all of them are here with me, as they were when I was sworn-in in acting capacity. With their support, we shall not fail Nigerians. “We shall make progress and advance the judiciary of Nigeria to benefit, not only the common man, all men and women.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...