Justice Olukayode Ariwoola
News Top Stories

Stop mounting pressures on judiciary, Ariwoola tells politicians

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The newly sworn-in Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, has pleaded with politicians in the country to stop mounting pressures on the judiciary. In an interaction with the media after his inauguration at the Council Chamber at the Presidential Villa yesterday, Ariwoola urged politicians and citizens alike to allow the judiciary perform it’s functions to its optimal best stressing the dynamism of the law. He said: “Law is not static and that’s why you have seen that the National Assembly continued to amend the laws and it is the laws that the courts apply to the facts available.

“We shall continue to do justice, if only Nigerians will allow us to perform and function without any pressure.” AssuringnevertoletNigerians down with his appointment by improving the judiciary, the CJN said: “Like you can see all of them are here with me, as they were when I was sworn-in in acting capacity. With their support, we shall not fail Nigerians. “We shall make progress and advance the judiciary of Nigeria to benefit, not only the common man, all men and women.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ohanaeze lauds Ugwuanyi for signing anti-open grazing law

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Pan-Igbo sociocultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday lauded Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for signing into law a bill by the Enugu State House of Assembly on anti-open grazing. Ugwuanyi had on Tuesday signed the anti-open grazing bill into law, at the Government House, Enugu. The bill, which was for a law to prohibit open grazing, […]
News

Strike: Hearing in FG’s suit against ASUU stalled

Posted on Author Reporter

  *Court re-scheduled hearing for Friday, as SERAP seeks joinder Tunde Oyesina, Abuja Hearing in the suit filed by the Federal Government against the striking Academic Staff Union of the University (ASUU) before the National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja was stalled on Monday The Court, however, re-scheduled hearing in the suit to Friday, September […]
News Top Stories

FCT poll: INEC submits black spots to security agencies

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has identified likely black spots in the February 12 Area Council elections. INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, at a second meeting with members of Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) yesterday told them that the commission evaluated the risk to the election using the Election Violence Mitigation and Advocacy […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica