Stop patronising home nurses, hawkers for healthcare, FG warns

The Federal Government yesterday warned Nigerians, especially nursing mothers and pregnant women to stop patronising quack nurses and embrace primary health centres (PHC) in their domains to avert needless death arising from avoidable health challenges.

Speaking at the inauguration of Iru Estate Primary Health Centre at Oniru Estate built by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Princess Joke Orelope-Adefulire, said that Nigerians, especially people of Iruland and Victoria Island must be wary of the kind of drugs and people they consult for medical attention. According to her, the health facility was constructed in commemoration of the first year in office of the monarch of Iru Kingdom, Oba Wasiu Gbolahan Lawal, adding that with the facility, the residents had no reason to patronise quacks and unauthorised patient medicines stores, who, according to her, sell fake and expired drugs. She said:” Come for post-natal, antenatal and other health needs. We need you to utilise this place effectively.

Please don’t patronise people who sell drugs in the communities. Don’t patronize local nurses and uncertified health workers, patronize only the professionals. Series of health challenges like kidney fail-ure, heart failure are caused by the people who sell expired drugs. You should also stop eating late, a plate full of ‘Eba’ at night is killing, please if you must eat late, please try to take a walk before you sleep.” Also speaking at the event, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu commended Oniru for his giant strides since he ascended the throne of his forbearers. He said that the state government would do everything possible to ensure that the primary health centres were managed by competent professionals.

