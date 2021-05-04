lai Mohammed)
Stop playing cheap politics, FG tells PDP

*Says kidnapping, banditry not federal offences

The Federal Government has accused the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of playing politics with the nation’s security challenges.
Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed at a press conference on Tuesday, said kidnapping and banditry are not federal offences.

Alhaji Mohammed, who was reacting to the PDP’s promise to assist in the current insecurity in the country, expressed shock that after 16 years in office, PDP still expects the Federal Government to go after kidnappers and bandits.
He urged on the opposition party to call on the state governments, including those being controlled by the PDP, to ensure a rigorous prosecution of arrested kidnappers and bandits.
“PDP conveniently forgot that as far as terrorism, a federal offence, is concerned, this Federal Government has successfully prosecuted thousands of Boko Haram members in Kainji, as part of a continuing exercise.
“We are now seeking the cooperation of the judiciary to continue with the trial of arrested terrorists,” Alhaji Mohammed stated.
He said the Federal Government acknowledged the challenges facing the country and is doing everything possible to tackle them.

 

