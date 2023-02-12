News

Stop playing dangerous politics with PDP, Showunmi tells George

Posted on

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Segun Showunmi yesterday, cautioned the former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Chief Olabode George against “playing dangerous politics” with the PDP by accusing the Presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar of “conspiratorial silence” over naira and fuel scarcity. George had in a press conference berated the PDP, Atiku,the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu and the Director-General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Aminu Tambuwal, for their alleged silence over the naira and fuel scarcity in the country. George alleged that the PDP seemed to have concurred to the new naira redesign policy and the fuel scarcity, which according to him, had “plunged Nigeria into the present state of hopelessness, annihilation and abject suffering”.

But, Showunmi, while reacting to George’s allegations, said it was regrettable that the former Deputy National Chairman of the party threw caution to the wind by making weighty allegations he could not substantiate. Showunmi stated this during a stakeholders’ meeting of PDP leaders from all the 20 Local government areas of the state, organised to mobilise support for Atiku ahead of the February 25 election. He called for the arrest of George by security agencies and he be made to provide evidence to back up his claims. Showunmi attributed the current hardship being experienced by Nigerians as a result of naira and fuel scarcity to the failing of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

 

Our Reporters

